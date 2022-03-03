John McDonald: Police appeal to help trace man reported missing in Kirkcaldy

John McDonald was last seen on Tuesday, March 1, after he left his home address in the area, and failed to return.

The 58-year old is is described as 5’9, with receding grey/white hair, and deep-set blue eyes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McDonald has been reported missing

No description of clothing is available.

Contact 101 and quote 2161 of March 2.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.