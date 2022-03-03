John McDonald: Police appeal to help trace man reported missing in Kirkcaldy
Police have appealed for help to trace a man reported missing in Kirkcaldy.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 6:51 pm
John McDonald was last seen on Tuesday, March 1, after he left his home address in the area, and failed to return.
The 58-year old is is described as 5’9, with receding grey/white hair, and deep-set blue eyes.
No description of clothing is available.
Contact 101 and quote 2161 of March 2.