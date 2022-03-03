John McDonald: Police appeal to help trace man reported missing in Kirkcaldy

Police have appealed for help to trace a man reported missing in Kirkcaldy.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 6:51 pm

John McDonald was last seen on Tuesday, March 1, after he left his home address in the area, and failed to return.

The 58-year old is is described as 5’9, with receding grey/white hair, and deep-set blue eyes.

John McDonald has been reported missing

No description of clothing is available.

Contact 101 and quote 2161 of March 2.

