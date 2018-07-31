Join in National Play Day in Kirkcaldy

Youngsters across Fife are being invited to mark National Play Day by attending a free event in Kirkcaldy tomorrow (Wednesday).

The National Play Day is held annually to celebrate the importance of play for children’s happiness as well as their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

This year an event with a theme of ‘Children’s right to play’ is taking place in Beveridge Park from 12-3pm.

It is being organised by Fife Council’s Education and Children’s Services with Sharon Faulkner, practice development officer, being the event organiser.

Activities for all the family on the day include: Mac Bus - Incredible Inventions and Marvellous Machines; giant games, magical storytelling, treasure hunt, arts and crafts, baby and toddler activities, free play activities, sports and games, an assault course and Den Building.

The play day is suitable for babies up to teenagers. There is no cost for all activities as the event is completely free of charge.