The body, which has not been formally identified, was found near a footpath on Ivanhoe Drive at around 8.05pm on Sunday, May 23.

The family of Kathleen Ritchie, who has been missing since Friday, May 21, have been made aware of the discovery.

Investigating officers say a post mortem will be carried out in due course.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

