Kathleen Ritchie: Police in Fife confirm body of a woman has been found in Glenrothes near a footpath on Ivanhoe Drive following disappearance of Kathleen Ritchie
Officers in Glenrothes have confirmed that a body of a woman was found near a footpath at the weekend and the family of a missing woman has been informed.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 6:21 am
Updated
Monday, 24th May 2021, 7:02 am
The body, which has not been formally identified, was found near a footpath on Ivanhoe Drive at around 8.05pm on Sunday, May 23.
The family of Kathleen Ritchie, who has been missing since Friday, May 21, have been made aware of the discovery.
Investigating officers say a post mortem will be carried out in due course.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”