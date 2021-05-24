Kathleen Ritchie: Police in Fife confirm body of a woman has been found in Glenrothes near a footpath on Ivanhoe Drive following disappearance of Kathleen Ritchie

Officers in Glenrothes have confirmed that a body of a woman was found near a footpath at the weekend and the family of a missing woman has been informed.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 24th May 2021, 6:21 am
Updated Monday, 24th May 2021, 7:02 am

The body, which has not been formally identified, was found near a footpath on Ivanhoe Drive at around 8.05pm on Sunday, May 23.

The family of Kathleen Ritchie, who has been missing since Friday, May 21, have been made aware of the discovery.

Investigating officers say a post mortem will be carried out in due course.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The body of the woman was found near a footpath on Ivanhoe Drive in Glenrothes, Fife at around 8.05pm on Sunday, May 23 (Photo: Google Maps).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.