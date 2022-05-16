Kieran Dudgeon: Family ‘heartbroken’ at death of 22-year old in Fife road crash

Kieran Dudgeon died on the B914, between Kelty and Saline.

The 22-year old came from Alloa.

His devastated family issued a brief statement saying: “We are heartbroken at the loss of Kieran.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Dudgeon

"He was a well loved, son, grandson, brother, partner and a deeply loving father to his two children, aged one and three.

"Our family will never be the same and we will miss him every single day."

Police said a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.

The fatal crash happened around 7.30pm on Saturday evening when his Ford Focus collided with a wall and caught fire.

Emergency services attended and Mr Dudgeon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was reopened around 3:00am on Sunday.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of this crash and appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the Ford Focus driving on the B914 to contact us.

I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.”