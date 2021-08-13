Kinghorn lifeboat called out to help two people drifting on inflatable in Forth

The alarm was raised around 7:30pm on Friday by the Coastguard after reports that two people were drifting off the coast of Portobello, north of Joppa.

By the time the crew arrived on the scene, they were safe and well.

Kinghorn RNLI said the inflatable was blowing eastwards in a strong wind.

View along Portobello Beach towards Joppa. Pic Ian Rutherford

There were two people on board.

“A spokesman said: “The boat launched within ten minutes. It was confirmed that the people were back ashore, safe and well.

The Coastguard confirmed the lifeboat crew was stood down after arriving on the scene.

