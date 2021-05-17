Kinghorn lifeboat crew in early morning call to boat drifting off East Lothian
A lifeboat crew from Fife was called out this morning after reports of a boat drifting off East Lothian.
The crew from Kinghorn scrambled at 7:25am and headed to Fisherrow Harbour in East Lothian.
The local coastguard and North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team guided them to small yacht tender from the nearby harbour.
With no signs there had been anyone on board, the boat was taken back to the tender park.
