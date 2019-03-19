Kinghorn lifeboat helps find missing vulnerable person

Kinghorn Lifeboat was called out on Monday night to help search for a vulnerable missing person.

The lifeboat’s volunteer crew was called on around 10.45pm to undertake a search of Cockenzie and Port Seton harbours and the surrounding coastline while Coastguard and police teams undertook a land-based search.

You may also be interested in:

Man in court after hit-and-run on pavement outside Kittys nightclub

Officers are seeking information from any witnesses

A92 Section to be shut over three days for road works

On approaching the former Cockenzie Power Station site, the light of a mobile phone was spotted behind the sea wall by a crew member. A member of the public then alerted the lifeboat crew to the presence of a person behind the wall.

Land-based teams were asked to make their way to the location while the UK Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick hovered overhead.

The missing person, who was suffering from the cold, was treated by Coastguard rescue teams before being taken to hospital.

Megan Davidson, trainee helmsman, said: “Search conditions were good with calm seas and bright moonlight which helped us and North Berwick’s RNLI lifeboat.

“We spotted the faint glow of a mobile phone and we were able to make contact with a member of the public who had found the male casualty.

“We were able to alert land-based Coastguard rescue teams from North Berwick, Fisherrow, and South Queensferry to the location and they were quickly on the scene to provide assistance.”

The lifeboat crew was Neil Chalmers, Megan Davidson, Scott McIlravie, Sam Walters, Brian Crow and Guy Harding.