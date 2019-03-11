Kinghorn lifeboat helps rescue kayakers off Longniddry

Kinghorn lifeboat helped rescue two kayakers off Longniddry yesterday (Sunday).

The lifeboat was asked to launch after the UK Coastguard received an alert from a personal locator beacon (PLB) activated by one of the kayakers after he was knocked off his kayak by rough weather.

The lifeboat was able to quickly locate the kayakers using the accurate position provided by the beacon.

The two kayakers, a male and a female, were brought on board the lifeboat where they were assessed by the crew before being taken to Port Seton harbour to a waiting ambulance.

Helmsman Leanne Taylor said: TThe accurate position provided by the personal locator beacon made locating the kayakers much easier and quicker.

“The male paddler had been knocked off his surf-ski kayak in the challenging conditions several times and had been struggling to get properly back on.

“At this point the pair had made the decision to call for help rather than getting further into trouble, which was a good decision.

“Both casualties were well equipped with VHF radios, locator beacons and safety equipment which made a huge difference to the outcome.

“We took the pair back to Port Seton harbour where an ambulance was waiting to check them over before they were able to make their own way home.

“This was a good outcome to the callout which was also attended by North Berwick and Dunbar RNLI lifeboats, the Prestwick based Coastguard rescue helicopter, and Coastguard rescue teams from Queensferry, Fisherrow, and North Berwick.

The Kinghorn crew was Leanne Taylor, Mark Brown, Matthew Mulligan, Claire Duncan, and John Ketchin.

The lifeboat launched for a second time on Sunday afternoon to assist with an incident in the Queensferry area but was stood down a short time later when the incident was successfully resolved.