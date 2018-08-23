Kinghorn lifeboat rescues injured man from boat

Kinghorn Lifeboat was called out during the early hours of Wednesday morning to the assistance of a man who had slipped and fallen on his boat off Inchkeith Island.

The lifeboat crew brought him back to Kinghorn where an ambulance was waiting to take him to hospital. He was examined and it was discovered that he had three broken ribs. His boat was taken by the crew to Inchkeith harbour where it was tied up safely.

After treatment, the man was released from hospital, and just a few hours later the lifeboat relaunched to take the man back to his boat to retrieve it.

The boat was then taken to the new pontoons in Burntisland’s east harbour, which were officially launched by the town’s sailing club last weekend.

Martin Blankenstein a member of the club, said: “It’s good to see our pontoons being put to good use so soon after being installed.”