Kinghorn RNLI crew save sinking boat in Forth

Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat’s volunteer crew was called out to a vessel taking on water at Inchkeith harbour around 12.40pm on Sunday.

The lifeboat was relaunched following a morning exercise and was quickly on-scene where a tow was requested.

The six-metre boat was towed back to Burntisland where the two people on board were able to make arrangements to get their boat out of the water.

Trainee helm Megan Davidson said: “The vessel had suffered mechanical difficulties whilst on a trip from Dysart.

“This had caused the boat to begin taking on water, so the owner took the correct decision to take refuge at Inchkeith where they contacted the coastguard.

“We were on scene within six minutes of launching and were able to take the boat under tow.

“The vessel was taken to the slipway at the Beacon leisure centre.

“We would always recommend that you make sure your vessel is well maintained and equipped with a suitable auxiliary engine before going to sea. Further advice is available on the RNLI website on the Sea Safety pages.

“We’re grateful to Kinghorn Coastguard and South Queensferry Coastguard Rescue teams who provided assistance at Burntisland.”

The crew was Neil Chalmers, Megan Davidson, Paul Stather, Kerr Milne, and Guy Harding.