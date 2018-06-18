Kinghorn target of clampdown on illegal shellfish collection

Kinghorn has been targeted by police and immigration teams tackling the illegal collection of shellfish.

They swooped on the Pettycur Bay area between Thursday and Saturday.

No offences were detected, but they were able to remind various people of their responsibilities under legislation surrounding collecting shellfish.

Officers joined the Gangmaster and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) and Immigration Enforcement,in the co-ordinated action.

They were trying to identify individuals breaking the law by collecting large quantities of shellfish, in particular, razor clams, which are protected under the Sea Fisheries Act 2017.

Razor clams live by burrowing into the sand once the tide goes out. People can use large amounts of salt to draw them out of their burrows and collect them. However, over harvesting of these shellfish will impact on their populations and that of the local coastal ecosystem.

Collecting more than 30 razor clams per person per day is illegal and recent intelligence had suggested that groups were potentially taking well over this number each day.

Constable Lindsay Kerr, wildlife and environmental crime officer for Fife, said: “There are a number of concerns with the illegal collection of razor clams, given its increased links to organised crime groups nationally.

“Our objective is to identify who is involved and why, as well as establishing the wellbeing of those collecting the razor clams and who is tasking them with doing so.

“We will continue to investigate this matter and anyone with information should contact us immediately.”