Kinky Boots struts its way to Edinburgh

Kinky Boots, the winner of every major Best Musical award, is currently strutting its way around the country on its first ever UK tour and is stepping into Edinburgh.

The show, based on the book La Cage aux Folles by Broadway legend and four-time Tony award-winner Harvey Fierstein, is coming to the Edinburgh Playhouse from Monday, December 10 to Saturday, January 5.

Paula Lane plays Lauren in Kinky Boots at the Edinburgh Playhouse.

Featuring songs by Grammy award winner and pop icon, Cyndi Lauper, this musical celebrates friendship and enhances the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

Callum Francis will play Lola until December 15 before taking the character to Broadway where he will make his debut. Kayi Ushe will then play the role from December 17 while Paula Lane, known for her role as Kylie Platt in Coronation Street, will play Lauren and Joel Harper-Jackson will play Charlie.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

Paula, who has been playing the role for three months, revealed what audiences can expect from the show: “It is a spectacular party and they will be taken on a rollercoaster ride of emotions with a few hidden surprises along the way.

“It is an evening of delight. You have Charlie Price who finds himself following in his late father’s footsteps to run shoe factory Price & Son.

He finds himself in difficult times but then bumps into Lola, a drag queen, and she transforms his life.”

Paula explained what her character is like: “Lauren is a ball of fun.

“You first see her in her day-to-day life in the factory.

“She has known Charlie for a long time and provides the comedy – she is a hoot to play.

“My favourite scene is at the end of act one when we sing the song ‘Everybody Say Yeah’.

“It really sets the audience up for act two and it has an amazing vibe and energy. I always look forward to that number.”

For tickets visit: atgtickets.com/Edinburgh or telephone 0844 871 3014.