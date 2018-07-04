Kirkcaldy armed police incident: Two arrested

Two men have been arrested and charged after an incident in Kirkcaldy which saw armed officers seal off the area.

Police were in attendance at Valley Gardens yesterday evening, with dog handlers also on the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Fife have arrested and charged two men following a report of a man in possession of a firearm.

“Specialist officers, including armed response units and dog handlers were called to the Valley Gardens area of Kirkcaldy around 5.40pm on Tuesday 3rd July.

“The men aged 37 and 27-years-old are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sherriff Court today.”

