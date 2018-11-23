Kirkcaldy Asda petrol station reopens as fuel price cut

Kirkcaldy’s Asda petrol station has reopened, as the company cut fuel prices today.

The fuelling station on Carberry Road has been closed since the summer while work to upgrade it was ongoing.

However, it opened yesterday, and now the supermarket has cut 1p per litre (ppl) off unleaded and 2ppl off diesel from its national price cap.

The retailers new national fuel price cap means that drivers across the country will pay no more than 118.7ppl on unleaded and 129.7ppl on diesel, with the diesel price falling below £1.30 for the first time in three months.

Asda’s Senior Fuel Buyer, Dave Tyrer said: “ Our new national price cap of 118.7ppl on unleaded and 129.7ppl on diesel will be welcomed by the millions of drivers across the UK in the run up to the festive period.

“Further decreases in the wholesale market mean we are able to reduce our prices again with Asda’s unleaded price dropped by up to 9ppl since the end of October and now we’re seeing the diesel price drop below £1.30 for the first time in three months.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress