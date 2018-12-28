Kirkcaldy attempted murder: Two men, one woman remanded

Two men and a woman have appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a man in Kirkcaldy two days before Christmas.

Gary Nelson, Lawrence Nelson and Kelly Vanbeck were all remanded in custody over an alleged murder bid on a 38-year-old man at a house in Cawdor Crescent on December 23.

They also face charges of assault after two other people, a man aged 42 and a woman aged 31.

Police today said the two men remained in hospital being treated for “serious injuries” while the woman has since been released after suffering only minor injuries.

The three accused appeared in private on petition at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

During brief separate hearings they eached faced charges of attempted murder, assault to severe injury and assault to injury.

None of them made any plea and their cases were continued for further examination.

Gary Nelson, 35, of Glenrothes, Lawrence Nelson, 27, also of Glenrothes, and Kelly Vanbeck, 34, of Burntisland, were each remanded in custody pending a further appearance next week.