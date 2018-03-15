Kirkcaldy bank incident: Police make arrest

Police have charged a man after an incident at a bank in Kirkcaldy’s High Street yesterday.
The man has been charged with assault and possession of a knife.
Part of the High Street was cordoned off yesterday afternoon as officers were called to the Bank of Scotland.
A 36-year year old man suffered facial injuries and was taken for treatment to Victoria Hospital.
Police Scotland confirmed this morning that a 48-year-old man has been taken into custody and charged.
The man is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in due course.