Kirkcaldy beach death: Police confirm no suspicious circumstances

Officers cordoned off one of the slip roads leading to the beach on Wednesday morning.

A section of the rocks below the sea wall was also cordoned off.

A 45-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers cordoned off part of the beach below the seawall at Kirkcaldy

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Wednesday, police received a report of the body of a man found on the beach at Kirkcaldy.

The spokesman added: “Inquiries are ongoing but it is not believed to be suspicious. As with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

