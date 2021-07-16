Kirkcaldy beach death: Police confirm no suspicious circumstances
Police have said the discovery of a body on Kirkcaldy beach is not thought to be suspicious.
Officers cordoned off one of the slip roads leading to the beach on Wednesday morning.
A section of the rocks below the sea wall was also cordoned off.
A 45-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Wednesday, police received a report of the body of a man found on the beach at Kirkcaldy.
“A 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”
The spokesman added: “Inquiries are ongoing but it is not believed to be suspicious. As with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”