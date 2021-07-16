Kirkcaldy beach death: Police confirm no suspicious circumstances

Police have said the discovery of a body on Kirkcaldy beach is not thought to be suspicious.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 16th July 2021, 1:27 pm

Officers cordoned off one of the slip roads leading to the beach on Wednesday morning.

A section of the rocks below the sea wall was also cordoned off.

A 45-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers cordoned off part of the beach below the seawall at Kirkcaldy
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Wednesday, police received a report of the body of a man found on the beach at Kirkcaldy.

“A 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The spokesman added: “Inquiries are ongoing but it is not believed to be suspicious. As with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

