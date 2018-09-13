Kirkcaldy Beach Highland Games programme and times

There's plenty on offer at this year's games.
Kirkcaldy’s Beach Highland Games have an exciting and varied line up this weekend.

It all kicks off on Saturday morning, with a number of stalls also lining the Storm Road.

Here’s the full line-up

10.30am: Parade and pipe band.

10.45am: Official opening of the event.

11am: Games begin, with heavy events and Highland dancing.

12pm: Pipe band march.

12.30pm: Kids races.

1pm: 60m Scottish Championship Beach Race.

1.10pm: Athletics.

1.45pm: Adult and youth relays.

2.30pm: Closing ceremony.