Kirkcaldy Beach Highland Games programme and times

Kirkcaldy’s Beach Highland Games have an exciting and varied line up this weekend.
It all kicks off on Saturday morning, with a number of stalls also lining the Storm Road.
• READ MORE: Where can I park for the Beach Highland Games?
Here’s the full line-up
10.30am: Parade and pipe band.
10.45am: Official opening of the event.
11am: Games begin, with heavy events and Highland dancing.
• READ MORE: Weather forcecast for Saturday’s Beach Highland Games
12pm: Pipe band march.
12.30pm: Kids races.
1pm: 60m Scottish Championship Beach Race.
1.10pm: Athletics.
1.45pm: Adult and youth relays.
2.30pm: Closing ceremony.