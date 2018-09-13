Kirkcaldy Beach Highland Games programme and times

Kirkcaldy’s Beach Highland Games have an exciting and varied line up this weekend.

It all kicks off on Saturday morning, with a number of stalls also lining the Storm Road.

• READ MORE: Where can I park for the Beach Highland Games?

Here’s the full line-up

10.30am: Parade and pipe band.

10.45am: Official opening of the event.

11am: Games begin, with heavy events and Highland dancing.

• READ MORE: Weather forcecast for Saturday’s Beach Highland Games

12pm: Pipe band march.

12.30pm: Kids races.

1pm: 60m Scottish Championship Beach Race.

1.10pm: Athletics.

1.45pm: Adult and youth relays.

2.30pm: Closing ceremony.