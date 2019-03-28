Kirkcaldy beauty spot now littered with medicine packaging

A Kirkcaldy dog walker has slammed those responsible for dumping used medicine bottles and tablet packets next to a bin at a local beauty spot.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, found the items including an empty bottle of morphine-based medicine and empty tablet packets just a foot from a bin down at Pathhead Sands on Monday morning.

The latest find comes just weeks after the well-used walking and picinc area was the target of hundreds of filled dog poo bags that were thrown into bushes at the side of a path.

And she said that if the bottle had broken or there had been tablets left in the packets they could easily have been picked up by a child or dog, with dangerous consequences.

“It looked as though someone had just opened their car door and tipped the contents of it out right next to the rubbish bin,” she said.

“It beggars belief that someone could have been so lazy and not given a second thought to the possible danger of their actions.

“This is a beautiful area and I have been coming down here to walk my dog every day for over five years now.

“It is getting worse and worse for fly tipping and I just can’t believe that people could be so selfish and uncaring of their environment.

“The name and address on the medicine bottle were from a nearby area which makes it even worse.

“I gathered them up and took them to the police station, but I was told that there was nothing they could do as they would just deny it was them.”

Dawn Jamieson, Fife Council safer communities team manager, told the Press: “Littering like this costs the council a considerable amount to deal with but we will continue to pursue those who are responsible.

“People who litter can receive an £80 fixed penalty notice.

“We rely on the public coming forward and reporting instances of dog fouling and littering to us.”