Kirkcaldy bike track up and running by next summer

News that planning permission has been granted for a new bike stunt track in Kirkcaldy has been met with delight.

The Gallatown Bike Hub plans to build a ‘pump track’ on land which is part of the former Gallatown Park Bowling Club now earmarked for a purpose-built new community centre.

The new facility will see a specially-built track with ramps, jumps and other obstacles to allow riders of all ages and abilities to hone their skills in a safe environment. And members hope it will be ready by next summer.

The plans include a beginner’s level track with ramps and jumps close to the ground as well as the first Scottish expert grade track to allow it to hold competitions. This includes a steep start ramp with a jump and two identical trails containing more challenging obstacles and features for skilled riders. In addition there will be trials’ zones and a 20-foot storage container.

Gallatown Bike Hub was set up six years ago initially as an informal group to teach people basic bike mechanics.

Since then it has flourished into a thriving social enterprise company with four directors, two part-time mechanics, two people employed through Community Jobs Scotland and around 20 enthusiastic volunteers.

It has always operated from the former bowling club and first came up with plans for a track around four years ago.

Martin Forbes, one of the directors, said: “It’s been a long time coming and we can’t wait to see lots of kids and adults having the chance to try it out.

“It’s going to be good for the Gallatown community and other communities out there which can come and use it for free too.”

Shuggy Hughes, another of the directors added: “We are ecstatic that it’s finally getting closer to becoming a reality after years of hard work by local people.

“This will be a free to use facility which will dramatically improve the Gallatown Park for sport and tourism.

“It will make Gallatown a place to visit for local people, for those around Kirkcaldy, Fife and even from other parts of Scotland.