The east end of the High Street is now operating as normal after repairs were concluded.

Scottish Water had warned it could be shut until early next week.

The road was closed from Redburn Wynd to the Esplanade, but remained open for pedestrian access as Scottish Water dug up part of the street after being called out to tackle an eight-inch burst pipe.

The burst pipe sparked an emergency response (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Wednesday night’s burst affected around 70 properties, including businesses and homes.

This evening, Scottish Water confirmed road repairs had been completed and all diversions lifted.

A spokesman said: “Following our news release yesterday, High Street, Kirkcaldy has now reopened.

“Our teams have now fixed the burst and temporarily reinstated the road.

“A permanent reinstatement will take place in the coming weeks once we have sourced the equivalent paving materials.

