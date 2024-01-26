Kirkcaldy business owner sponsors ‘sweet, charming’ Guide Dogs pup called Ralph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The yellow Golden Retriever/Labrador cross replaces black Lab Selsey, which Ovenu franchisees first started sponsoring in 2021. Despite excelling in training, Selsey developed a slight weakness in one hip which meant she was unable to progress to become a working Guide Dog. Despite the setback, Ritchie wanted to continue his support of the charity.

Now aged 10 months, Ralph is spending time with puppy raisers, Toni and Adrian, two of the 16,000 volunteers who work with Guide Dogs. He will remain with them until he is 12 to 14-months old before being considered for full Guide Dog training, with the longer-term ambition of being assigned to a visually impaired person.

So far Ralph is settling in well and is described as “sweet and charming”. His latest report card says he is brilliant at boarding public transport and is confident in busy environments, while his food manners are described as being ‘almost there.’

Trainee Guide Dogs pup Ralph and Ritchie Landels of Ovenu Kirkcaldy

Ritchie, who worked in the offshore industry before launching his business, said: “Guide Dogs is a fantastic charity and I’m pleased to be able to give something back by supporting its life changing work. These dogs provide those with sight loss greater mobility, independence, social interaction - as well as companionship.

“It’s also a way of saying a huge thank you to my clients who, without their continued support, I wouldn’t be in a position to sponsor this adorable pup!”