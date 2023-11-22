Kirkcaldy care home fire: praise for fire crews as all residents safe
Fire crews were called to Raith Manor Care Home at SunnyBraes, close to Oriel Road and just next to Aldi, in mid-morning. Appliances from Kirkcaldy, Burntisland and Methil attended the scene around 10:40am. Police were also present. There were no injuries reported as everyone was led to safety.
In a statement issued this afternoon, a spokesperson for Abbotsford Care said: “We express our deepest gratitude to the swift response of the emergency services and our dedicated staff who efficiently executed the evacuation plan. We are working closely with them to provide ongoing support to our residents and to keep the lines of communication open. We want to assure everyone that all residents and staff are safe, and their well-being remains our top priority.”
Fire crews remain at the scene this afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were first called to a fire at the care home on Sunny Braes Court at 10:43am on Wednesday. We located the blaze and four appliances were sent to the scene.”