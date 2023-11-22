A care home operator has thanked them emergency services after safely evacuating all residents following a fire this morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews were called to Raith Manor Care Home at SunnyBraes, close to Oriel Road and just next to Aldi, in mid-morning. Appliances from Kirkcaldy, Burntisland and Methil attended the scene around 10:40am. Police were also present. There were no injuries reported as everyone was led to safety.

In a statement issued this afternoon, a spokesperson for Abbotsford Care said: “We express our deepest gratitude to the swift response of the emergency services and our dedicated staff who efficiently executed the evacuation plan. We are working closely with them to provide ongoing support to our residents and to keep the lines of communication open. We want to assure everyone that all residents and staff are safe, and their well-being remains our top priority.”

Fire crews remain at the scene this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews at the care home in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad