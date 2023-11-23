Kirkcaldy care home fire: 'significant' damage revealed as residents rehoused
Raith Manor Care Home at SunnyBraes, close to Oriel Road and just next to Aldi, evacuated all residents as fire crews arrived on Wednesday morning. There were no injuries reported.
Now, the company which runs the home, Abbotsford Care, has said the home sustained “significant” damage as a result of a fire in a second floor bathroom. Water also contributed to the damage.
A spokesperson for Abbotsford said: “Our top priority remains the wellbeing and swift return of our residents to their home. While we are working tirelessly to make this possible, we currently do not have a specific date for when the return will occur.”
Around 60 residents were given temporary accommodation in the immediate aftermath of the fire. Appliances were dispatched from Kirkcaldy, Burntisland and Methil to the scene on Wednesday morning.
The care home operators paid tribute to staff for their “swift and effective” response, and said it would keep families and relatives updated.