A care home in Kirkcaldy has said it suffered “significant” damage in a fire this week.

Raith Manor Care Home at SunnyBraes, close to Oriel Road and just next to Aldi, evacuated all residents as fire crews arrived on Wednesday morning. There were no injuries reported.

Now, the company which runs the home, Abbotsford Care, has said the home sustained “significant” damage as a result of a fire in a second floor bathroom. Water also contributed to the damage.

A spokesperson for Abbotsford said: “Our top priority remains the wellbeing and swift return of our residents to their home. While we are working tirelessly to make this possible, we currently do not have a specific date for when the return will occur.”

Fire crews at the care home in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Around 60 residents were given temporary accommodation in the immediate aftermath of the fire. Appliances were dispatched from Kirkcaldy, Burntisland and Methil to the scene on Wednesday morning.