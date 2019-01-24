Kirkcaldy charity appeals for volunteers

A Kirkcaldy-based charity is seeking more helpers to help lend a listening ear to an ever growing number of people finding themselves in a dark place.

Samaritans Kirkcaldy & District is holding some information events at its branch in 246 St Clair Street over the next few weeks and inviting potential volunteers along to give them an insight into the work the charity does and give them an opportunity to ask any questions.

Comprehensive training on calls will be given. Pic: Pixabay.

The first session is tonight (Thursday) at 7pm, with another on Saturday (January 26) at 10am; Thursday, January 31, at 7pm; Saturday, February 2, at 10am, Thursday, February 7, at 7pm and Saturday, February 9, at 10am.

You might also be interested in:

McDonald’s opens new Leven drive-thru

A feast of food and drink for Kirkcaldy’s 2019 festival of ideas

Satander to close branches in two Fife towns

Eric Christie MBE, publicity officer, Samaritans of Kirkcaldy & District, said: “Comprehensive training is given and when this is completed the trainee volunteer is allocated a mentor.

“For a period they will listen in to calls taken by the mentor and, at an appropriate time, the roles will reverse. Conversations about the calls will be discussed to help the trainee to come to an understanding of what active listening is all about and how to give empathy and emotional support.

“While we do not give advice, we can perhaps consider options with the caller. This has often given the caller a positive outlook and a way forward.”

Eric said support is continuous: “Some calls can be very distressing and it is vital we support our volunteer. They will talk and debrief during their shift to another volunteer and to the leader at the end of their duty. This is essential to ensure the care and wellbeing of our volunteers.”

Over a four-week period, the charity hopes volunteers can give a total of 15 hours of their time and this will be when it suits them. Eric added: “The work done is for free although travel costs will be reimbursed. However, the greatest reward a Samaritan can receive is when a caller says, towards the end of a long and difficult call, ‘I’m feeling a lot better now – thank you for your help’.”