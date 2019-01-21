Kirkcaldy child abuser jailed for sex attacks on young girls

A Kirkcaldy pensioner, who sexually abused four young girls over a period of decades, has been jailed for almost five years.

Robert Pearson (67) subjected the girls, aged as young as four, to a “horrendous course of conduct” which lasted more than 30 years.

Some of the offences took place in swimming pools in Dundee and Coatbridge as well as on a beach in Elie.

The youngsters were targeted by paedophile Pearson, of Bennochy Gardens.

He has now been jailed for 59 months and placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

As a result of the abuse, one of the victims found it difficult to sleep, suffered nightmares and could not speak to anyone about what was happening to her.

It was only when she wrote a letter to her teacher that the police were informed.

Pearson, a retired financial adviser, abused one 11-year-old who was terrified as he forced her to perform sex acts on him.

Pearson, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a string of sex offences.

On various occasions between September 11, 1984, and September 10, 1985, at addresses in Kirkcaldy, Burntisland and elsewhere, he used lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour towards a girl, then aged 13, made sexual comments to her and touched her.

On an occasion between November 1988 and November 1989, he used lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour towards another girl, then aged 11.

On various occasions between December 1, 2010 and August 3, 2017, at various locations including Olympia Leisure Pool, Dundee, the Time Capsule swimming centre, Coatbridge and Shell Bay, Elie, he sexually assaulted a third girl.

This girl was aged just six when the abuse began.

On various occasions between January 1, 2012 and August 13, 2017 and the same locations as the previous charge he sexually assaulted a fourth girl, who was aged between 4 and 10 years at the time.

On occasions between January 1, 2012 and August 13, 2017, he intentionally caused the fourth girl to participate in a sexual activity.

Defence solicitor Elaine Buist said Pearson had no explanation for any of his actions and that his marriage was over as a result of his actions.

Sheriff Charles MacNair described the offences as “a horrendous course of conduct”.

