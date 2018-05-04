Kirkcaldy concert for RNLI

Dysart Colliery Silver Band will play a special concert in Kirkcaldy next week to raise money for the lifesaving work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The concert will take place in Linktown Church, Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy on Saturday, May 12 at 7pm and all are invited to come along and enjoy an evening of uplifting music.

The concert is being put on by the Kirkcaldy fundraising branch of the RNLI, and tickets priced £6 are available from any member of the committee or at the door on the night.

Dysart Colliery Silver Band were the Scottish Champions of the 4th section in last year’s Scottish Championships and will play a selection of tunes from all genres and decades.

The concert is part of the RNLI’s annual Mayday Appeal to raise funds for the vital kit the lifeboat crews depend on to help save lives at sea.

For more information call (01592) 260436.