Kirkcaldy couple toast 60 years of marriage

A Kirkcaldy couple who met at a former town dance hall have been celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Anna and Terry Brady toasted their diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday, December 28.

Anna and Terry on their wedding day on December 28, 1957.

The couple, who are both originally from the town and have always lived in Kirkcaldy, met at the Burma Ballroom on the Esplanade in 1955 before becoming engaged the following year.

At the time Anna (80) worked as a cashier at the Co-op in Dysart while Terry (81) was self-employed as a bricklayer.

The couple married at Templehall Church in December 1957.

Terry, who attended Kirkcaldy West Primary and then Kirkcaldy High School, was called up for national service in the RAF in September 1957 and served until 1959.

He returned to work as a bricklayer after the war.

While Anna – who attended Sinclairtown Primary and then Viewforth High, went on to work at Carlton Bakery, initially as a shop assistant in the High Street branch before working her way up to become manageress at the shop in St Clair Street.

Anna and Terry have four children - Elaine, Terry, Tracy and Heather and ten grandchildren – seven boys and three girls.

They were planning to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary with a party at the Windsor Hotel in Kirkcaldy on Saturday with friends and family.

When asked what the secret is to staying married for 60 years, Anna said: “We have had our ups and downs but it is about a bit of give and take.”

She added that one of their friends was making a special cake to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.