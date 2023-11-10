Police are investigating the “unexplained” death of a man in Kirkcaldy. A street in Templehall area was sealed off last night.

Officers attended the scene after reports of concern for a man in Dunearn Drive. A block of flats was cordoned off as emergency services attended. Police said a 48-year old man died after being taken to the nearby Victoria Hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.50pm on Thursday we received a report of concern for a male on Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy. Emergency services attended, and a man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. He died a brief period later.