Kirkcaldy death: police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man, 48 in Templehall
Police are investigating the “unexplained” death of a man in Kirkcaldy. A street in Templehall area was sealed off last night.
Officers attended the scene after reports of concern for a man in Dunearn Drive. A block of flats was cordoned off as emergency services attended. Police said a 48-year old man died after being taken to the nearby Victoria Hospital.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.50pm on Thursday we received a report of concern for a male on Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy. Emergency services attended, and a man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. He died a brief period later.
“His death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”