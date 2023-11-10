News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy death: police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man, 48 in Templehall

Police are investigating the “unexplained” death of a man in Kirkcaldy. A street in Templehall area was sealed off last night.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Nov 2023, 13:10 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 13:10 GMT
Officers attended the scene after reports of concern for a man in Dunearn Drive. A block of flats was cordoned off as emergency services attended. Police said a 48-year old man died after being taken to the nearby Victoria Hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.50pm on Thursday we received a report of concern for a male on Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy. Emergency services attended, and a man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. He died a brief period later.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

