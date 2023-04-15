Kirkcaldy fire: ambulances at scene as fire crews tackle industrial park blaze
Fire crews are tackling a blaze at an industrial park in Kirkcaldy which sent black smoke across the town this evening.
Several ambulances have also attended the scene at Frances Industrial Estate on the outskirts of the town.
The blaze in one of the units close to the entrance to the estate broke out late afternoon.
Smoke could be seen across the town with ash falling in nearby gardens.
At least four appliances are at the scene which has been cordoned off. Fire crews are tackling the blazed using a hydraulic platform, with hoses also sending water into the building from ground level.
Three ambulances have also been dispatched.
The estate is home to approximately a dozen businesses.
Scottish Water has advised residents that they may experience discoloured water and low pressure while hydrants are in use.
Scottish Fire & Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.