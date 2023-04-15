Several ambulances have also attended the scene at Frances Industrial Estate on the outskirts of the town.

The blaze in one of the units close to the entrance to the estate broke out late afternoon.

Smoke could be seen across the town with ash falling in nearby gardens.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze at Frances Industrial Estate, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Cath Ruane)

At least four appliances are at the scene which has been cordoned off. Fire crews are tackling the blazed using a hydraulic platform, with hoses also sending water into the building from ground level.

The estate is home to approximately a dozen businesses.

Scottish Water has advised residents that they may experience discoloured water and low pressure while hydrants are in use.