Fire crews tackling the major blaze at a Star Performance at Frances Industrial Estate worked through the night amid fears it could spread to neighbouring properties. They spent 13 hours at the scene.

In a message posted on the company’s Facebook page this morning, the long established vehicle repair shop said: “We are devastated that our family business of over 30 years was destroyed by a fire yesterday. Thankfully nobody was injured. We kindly ask for your patience at this terrible time.”

The devastating fire at Frances Industrial Estate in the outskirts of the Lang Toun took hold yesterday afternoon.

The fire caused significant damage to the unit at Frances Industrial Estate (Pic: Cath Ruane)

One crew was dispatched from Larbert to help as smoke could be seen drifting across the entire town. Ash also fell in residents’ gardens.

The crews, drawn from stations across Fife, were at the scene until after 4:00am - some 13 hours after receiving the first call.

They remained throughout the night amid the fear the fire could spread to neighbouring properties at the entrance to the estate on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy.

Three ambulances were also dispatched to the scene around tea-time, but there were no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze at Frances Industrial Estate, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Cath Ruane)

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 3.23pm on Saturday of a fire at commercial premises in Dysart.

“In all six appliances were despatched from stations across Fife as well a a high reach and a command vehicle.

“In addition we also has a water bowser sent from Larbert station to assist.

“Crews worked through the night to tackle the fire before the stop call came in at 4.35am on Sunday.

“There are no reports of any injuries from the incident.”

