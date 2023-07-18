Kirkcaldy fire: man taken to hospital as multiple fire crews tackle house fire
An investigation is underway after a fire in Kirkcaldy saw one man taken to hospital last night.
The incident happened in Sang Road, sparking a response from the emergency services.
Four fire engines and an ambulance were sent to the scene, while police cordoned off the street which is close to Fife College’s St Brycedale campus.
The blaze started around 6:00pm and inquiries are on-going to establish the cause.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Shortly before 6pm on Monday, we were called to a report of a fire at a property in Sang Road, Kirkcaldy. A 45-year-old man was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."