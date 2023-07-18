The incident happened in Sang Road, sparking a response from the emergency services.

Four fire engines and an ambulance were sent to the scene, while police cordoned off the street which is close to Fife College’s St Brycedale campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The blaze started around 6:00pm and inquiries are on-going to establish the cause.

Fire crews at the scene of the house fire in Kirkcaldy last night where one man was taken to hospital (Pic: Fife Jammers/facebook.com/FifeJL)