Kirkcaldy fire: one person confirmed dead after blaze at flat close to Raith Rovers' ground
Police confirmed the fatality in an update following the blaze in Pratt Street yesterday afternoon which saw residents evacuated.
Emergency services raced to the scene in mid-afternoon, and the road was closed for hours. Cres remained at the flat until late in the evening and police are still at the scene.
A spokesperson said: “At around 2.30pm on Thursday, officers were called to a fire at a property on Pratt Street, Kirkcaldy. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire was extinguished and a joint investigation remains ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service into the cause of the fire.Officers remain at the scene.”
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) dispatched a high reach vehicle to the incident, while some of the residents evacuated from their homes were given shelter at Rovers’ Stark’s Park stadium.