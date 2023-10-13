News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy fire: police probe ‘deliberate’ house fire in Templehall

Police are investigating a deliberate fire in Kirkcaldy.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 12th Oct 2023, 07:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 08:24 BST
Fire crews tackled the blaze at a house in Templehall on Wednesday night – and police are treating the incident as wilful.

Emergency services attended the scene in Templehall Avenue around 7:45pm. Appliances from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly were dispatched. There were no reports of i njuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 7.46pm of a house fire in Kirkcaldy. We had three appliances at the scene – two from Kirkcaldy and one from Lochgelly. Firefighters used a hose reel jet to fight the blaze. The stop call came in at around 8.30pm.”

Fire crews at the scene last night (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)
Fire crews at the scene last night (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)
Police were also at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.55pm on Wednesday we were called to a report of a house fire in the Templehall area of Kirkcaldy. Officers are treating the fire as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

