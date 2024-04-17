Kirkcaldy fire: street closed as fire crews attend house blaze
Pratt Street is sealed off from its junction with Ramsay Road as appliances tackle the blaze in a property which is next to a car wash business. Two appliances are at the scene. All traffic is being diverted down Ramsay Road or stopped from going up past Stark’s Park, causing significant delays in the Links area with diversions already in place for the Links Market.
The street was the scene of a fatal fire in March which saw neighbours evacuated while fire crews extinguished the blaze.
A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 10.44am following reports of a fire within the roof area of a domestic property in Pratt Street, Kirkcaldy. Two fire appliances and one height appliance are currently in attendance. There are no reported casualties at this time and firefighting operations remain ongoing.”
