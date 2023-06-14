Smoke can be seen coming from the storage doors at the rear of the former WHSmith shop on Hill Street. Four appliances are at the scene. Police have sealed the road off at either end, from Whytescauseway and Kirk Wynd.

It isn’t the first time the empty shop has been hit by fire. Last August, more than a dozen firefighters tackled a major blaze - and in May 2022 it was the scene of a drugs raid which uncovered a substantial cannabis crop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHSmith closed in February 2021, and the building has been empty ever since. It is understood to have been sold at auction.