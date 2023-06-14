News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy fire: town centre street sealed off as fire crews tackle blaze

A street in Kirkcaldy town centre has been sealed off as fire crews tackle a fire at an empty High Street store.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th Jun 2023, 19:57 BST- 1 min read

Smoke can be seen coming from the storage doors at the rear of the former WHSmith shop on Hill Street. Four appliances are at the scene. Police have sealed the road off at either end, from Whytescauseway and Kirk Wynd.

It isn’t the first time the empty shop has been hit by fire. Last August, more than a dozen firefighters tackled a major blaze - and in May 2022 it was the scene of a drugs raid which uncovered a substantial cannabis crop.

WHSmith closed in February 2021, and the building has been empty ever since. It is understood to have been sold at auction.

Fire crews at the scene at the rear of the former WHSmith store (Pic: Fife Free Press)Fire crews at the scene at the rear of the former WHSmith store (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Fire crews at the scene at the rear of the former WHSmith store (Pic: Fife Free Press)
