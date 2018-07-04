Kirkcaldy fireworks mystery: ‘I hope I didn’t cause too much of a stir’

The mystery person behind Tuesday night’s fireworks has apologised for catching Kirkcaldy residents unaware.

The person, who wished to remain anonymous, was surprised by how loud the fireworks turned out to be, which were set off to mark the Fourth of July; the American revolution.

Some residents reported being startled by the sound of fireworks at around midnight on Tuesday.

But it seems the fireworks were far louder than was intended.

Speaking to the Press, the US ex-pat said: “I hope I didn’t cause too much of a stir. That’s why I did it at the Prom, I thought it’d be low-key and there’s not a lot of residential there.

“The fireworks were just two small boxes.

“I didn’t want it to be loud, I just wanted it to be colourful.”

After after lighting the two fuses, the celebrator had a brush with the law.

“There was a police officer about 100 feet away, he came speeding at me.

“He asked me what it was all about and I said ‘Independence Day’. He just said ‘ok, carry on’.

“19 of the 56 delegates who signed the declaration of independence were in fact Scottish.

“They had a Fifer there. The Founding Fathers all faced execution.

“I love this country, Scotland’s been good to me.

“I celebrate all the holidays here, but the one I don’t waver on is July 4.”