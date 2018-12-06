Kirkcaldy flats plan is rejected

A plan to convert former shops in Kirkcaldy into flats has been rejected.

Mr James Graham, of Windsole Smiddy Farm, Auchterarder, applied to turn the former shops on Harcourt Road into two flats.

Fife Council refused permission, saying the development would have a detrimental visual impact on a traditional building.

Councillor Alice McGarry said: “Some traditional features of the shop front would be obscured by the new porch. The garden to the front is not acceptable. It changes the street landscape in a negative way.” Councillor Rosemary Liewald said: “Altering the facade, the front columns, I feel would be a detrimental impact to the overall aspect of the street.”

But councillors rejected that the size of garden space was reason for refusal, saying that many upper floor properties in the area didn’t have access to a garden.

They agreed to remove the rejection over size of garden space, saying it was the location to the front of the property that was an issue.