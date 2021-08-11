Police are in attendance at the incident. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

Pictures circulated by Fife Jammer Locations show the east end of the street, near the old cinema, has been cordoned off with water gushing from several drains.

Police Scotland confirmed they are in attendance after reports of a burst pipe at around 12.50pm today.

It is understood that some residents and businesses in the area are without water as a result.

Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Scottish Water are currently working to repair a burst on an 8-inch pipe in Kirkcaldy High Street.

“Our engineers have isolated the burst and repair teams are on their way to the site to carry out the repair.

“The supplies to around 70 properties have been impacted and we are currently arranging bottled water for those customers affected.

“Customers in the area may notice some impact on their normal water supply, including lower water pressures, discoloured or cloudy water.

“Once we have excavated the impacted area we will provide an update on the estimated time of repair on our website.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and will be working to repair the burst as quickly as possible.”

Among the businesses affected is Betty Nicols pub.In a social media statement, the owners said: “Due to a mains water burst on the High Street, Scottish Water have switched the water off to carry out a repair.

"As such, we have no running water so are closed until noon on Thursday.