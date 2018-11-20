Kirkcaldy High Street store opens new footwear outlet

One of Kirkcaldy’s most established retail names is opening a new department.

Wilkies is launching a discount branded footwear clearance outlet on its upper ground floor from tomorrow (Friday).

The family owned department store has been part of the town’s High Street for over 30 years, operating from its base at the start of the east end.

Karren Forret, managing director, said: “While Kirkcaldy town centre has plenty of great shops, there is a definite gap in the market for high quality footwear branded names at fantastic prices.”

The goods news come hard on the heels of M&S announcement it was quitting Kirkcaldy town centre early in 2019, but while bigger retailers are looking to depart, Wilkies is aiming to step up their range of products with this new initiative to run complementary to their ladieswear, menswear and footwear departments.

The new clearance department will offer 1000s of boots, shoes, sandals, heels and trainers.

Brand names stocked will include Lotus, Lunar, Hotter and Moda in Pelle.

The department will also cater for men.