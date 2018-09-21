Kirkcaldy hotel raid: Man released as premises closed

Police say the Kirkcaldy hotel, which was raided yesterday by the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, has been shut down.

A 31-year-old man who was also arrested after the forced entry into the Kirk Inn on Milton Road has been released pending further enquiries.

Just after midday yesterday, officers from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit supported local resources and staff from Fife Council to undertake a search of the bar and hotel.

The activity followed intelligence from the local community in relation to ongoing criminal activity.

Police say various items from inside the venue were seized and are subject to further investigation.

Police also confirmed that the premises has been closed down after management were served with a prohibition notice for breaches of environmental health legislation.

Detective Sergeant David Nairn from the East OCCTU said: “The intention of this enforcement action was to disrupt ongoing criminality, identify any potential offenders, and most importantly, send a message to the community that their concerns have been acted upon.

“With the establishment now closed we will have an appropriate plan in place to ensure that criminal activity is not simply displaced, but eradicated from the area.

“Activity such as this is only possible with the assistance of the public coming forward with vital information.

“If you would like to make a report of ongoing crime in your area then please contact us via 101 or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

