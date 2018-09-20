Kirkcaldy hotel raided by police in organised crime probe

Police have raided a Kirkcaldy hotel as part of an investigation into serious and organised crime.

The Kirk Inn, on Milton Road, is currently being searched by uniformed and plain-clothed officers.

The Kirk Inn

Police forced entry to the premises at around 12.15pm today.

Officers with dogs were on the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife carried out enforcement activity at a businsess premises in Kirkcaldy on Thursday September 20, as part of an ongoing investigation into serious and organised crime.

“Inquiries are continuing.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress