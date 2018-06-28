Kirkcaldy ‘in grip of cocaine epidemic’, says sheriff

Kirkcaldy is in the grips of a cocaine “epidemic”, a sheriff has said.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist QC said the town was being “harmed” by mass usage of the class A drug.

He made the comments as he jailed cocaine dealer Jack Walker to three years and eight months in prison after he admitted being concerned in the supply of the drug.

They came after new data from the Scottish Drug Misuse Database found there had been a spike in cocaine usage in Scotland coinciding with a drop in the price of the drug.

Meanwhile a global survey found drug users in Scotland consume the most cocaine in a single session.

Researchers also found that in Glasgow users can have cocaine delivered to their door quicker than a pizza.

Walker was found to have been supplying the substance between June 1 and July 5 last year from an address in Kirkcaldy’s Melrose Crescent.

When he was caught he had £35,000 worth of cocaine in his possession, as well as a quantity of amphetamine.

Walker (24) of Cedar Avenue, Leven, pleaded guilty on indictment to two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs between June 1 and July 5 last year.

His solicitor, Christine Hagan, said Walker knew he was facing a prison sentence.

She said: “This was not a sophisticated offence.

“It was detected very swiftly by police.”

Sheriff Gilchrist QC jailed Walker for three years and eight months, reduced from four years for his guilty plea.

He said: “It is known in the judiciary that cocaine use in Kirkcaldy is at epidemic proportions.

“It is doing harm to Kirkcaldy.

“It is an evil trade and you were preying on the weakness of others.”