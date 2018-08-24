Kirkcaldy is ready for Festival of Township and Twinning

Preparations are in full swing for five days of fun and frivolity in Kirkcaldy starting on Wednesday.

The Festival of Township and Twinning will take place in a huge marquee in the Town Square and will include live theatre, young musicians, an oompah band and lots of beer!

It starts with the chance for visitors to see a play from Grassmarket Productions which is working with people in Kirkcaldy at the Linton Lane Centre. Visitors can get fire safety advice and Gallatown Bike Project is bringing ebikes.

Stalls will showcase the work of local groups and organisations and offer opportunities for people to get involved.

And on Wednesday night from 6-9pm some of Fife’s talented young musicians will perform at the ‘Event In The Tent’ organised by local youngsters from Kirkcaldy YMCA with funding from the Big Lottery’s heritage fund and Fife Council.

David Stevens, youth worker said: “Opportunities for young bands to perform are scarce and this kind of event is ideal to showcase the talent we definitely have.”

Admission is free and the event is family-friendly, with facepainting and light refreshments.

The Beer Festival kicks off from 4pm next Thursday when the special festival wooden barrel brought across from the Herrnbrau brewery in Ingolstadt is tapped by Fife Provost Jim Leishman.

Similar to previous events the marquee is open from 4-11pm on the Thursday, 12pm to 11pm on Friday and Saturday and the family friendly Sunday from 12-6pm. German and Scottish food will be sold.

Robert Main, chairman of the Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association which organises the beer festival, thanked everyone for their continued support.