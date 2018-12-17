Kirkcaldy knife man with ‘awful’ criminal record is jailed

A Kirkcaldy man has been jailed after he was found on a street with a knife.

Jamie Ross (41) of the Oasis Project, Ellon Road, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on May 14 at East March Street, Kirkcaldy, he was unlawfully in possession of a Stanley knife.

Depute fiscal Sarah Lusmden said a report had been made to the police about Ross that day.

Officers spoke to him at 5.20pm in East March Street.

“He was under the influence of something, was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred,” added the depute.

He was searched for drugs and the knife was found.

He claimed: “I took it off some kids.”

His position in court was that he had the knife in connection with using drugs.

Sheriff Charles MacNair said Ross had an “awful” record of past convictions, adding: “We can’t have people carrying knives on the street and he’s showed he’ll use violence in the past.

The sheriff told Ross: “You have the most appalling record and I don’t think that this should be treated as a drug related incident.

“If people carry knives, knives get used. The public won’t tolerate it, quick rightly so.”

He jailed Ross for six and a half months.

