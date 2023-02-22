One swimming club’s session was abandoned. One witness said youngsters attending complained of headaches from the air in reception, and said staff referred to a “major emergency” when speaking to coaches and customers.

On its Facebook page, the Esplanade sports facility, which includes a swimming pool, games hall and gym, said it was closed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leisure centre staff remain outside the main entrance to advise anyone arriving for an evening session that the doors are closed.

GV of Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre

A statement on the centre’s Facebook page said: “The centre will be closed until further notice. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

A Fife Sports and Leisure Trust spokesperson said: “A technical fault was detected in the plant room, as a precaution all customers and staff were evacuated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad