Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre evacuated - sports trust gives update
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre has been evacuated tonight - and will remain closed until further notice.
One swimming club’s session was abandoned. One witness said youngsters attending complained of headaches from the air in reception, and said staff referred to a “major emergency” when speaking to coaches and customers.
On its Facebook page, the Esplanade sports facility, which includes a swimming pool, games hall and gym, said it was closed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
Leisure centre staff remain outside the main entrance to advise anyone arriving for an evening session that the doors are closed.
A statement on the centre’s Facebook page said: “The centre will be closed until further notice. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”
A Fife Sports and Leisure Trust spokesperson said: “A technical fault was detected in the plant room, as a precaution all customers and staff were evacuated.
“Engineers are on site and trust staff are standing by for a diagnosis. The trust will update customers as soon as possible and thanks them for their patience.”