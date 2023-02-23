The unexpected closure saw the building on the Esplanade emptied, and staff on duty outside to inform customers they could not its facilities.

One swimming club’s session was abandoned. One witness said youngsters attending complained of headaches from the air in reception.

On its Facebook page, the £15m sports facility, which includes a swimming pool, games hall and gym, said it was closed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

GV of Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre

A Fife Sports and Leisure Trust spokesperson said: “A technical fault was detected in the plant room, as a precaution all customers and staff were evacuated.

“Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre is fully open this morning and work continues to repair a fault which affects the facility’s heating system. Staff are monitoring the situation and working with engineers.

