Kirkcaldy Loony Dook will raise money in memory of Ryan

The Langtoun Loony Dook on January 1 will be one which is quite literally very close to organiser Jimmy Bonner’s heart.

Half the money raised by the event will to to the Marfan Trust which supports people with Marfan Syndrome, which Jimmy has lost seven members of his family to, including his brother and mother.

Ryan Bonner

Jimmy (55), president of Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, says the genetic disorder which affects the connective tissue – fibres which support and anchor the body’s organs, including the heart – has caused his family huge heartache.

READ MORE: More rail woes for Fife commuters until after Christmas

READ MORE: Skater’s moving tribute to pals killed in Standing Stane road crash

READ MORE: Fife cinema’s free Christmas movie screening

Dookers from 2016

The dook, which takes place at noon on January 1, on the beach behind the basin car park at the west end of Kirkcaldy’s prom, will be held in memory of Ryan Bonner, Jimmy’s nephew, who lost his life due to heart complications caused by Marfan Syndrome in February, aged just 34.

“We’ve lost seven members of our family to Marfans, but Ryan was the youngest,” said Jimmy.

“One of my brothers died at 44 and my younger brother Stephen, who is 54 later this month, recently underwent open heart surgery. It’s a terrible thing.

“When I suggested we did the dook for the Marfan Trust everyone at the rugby club was all for it.”

The other half of the money will go to help families in Nkuringo village in Uganda where Stephen’s wife Karen is sponsoring a young girl through school.

“The girl is about to start secondary school, and Karen is planning to visit her in Uganda in October,” Jimmy said. “She wants to buy a cow which will help support the family, so this is what the rest of the money will go to.”

Over 50 members of the rugby club have already signed up to take part in the dook, with more friends and colleagues of Ryan’s taking part too.

“We are hoping to reach around 100 participants this year, and the theme is Cops and Robbers,” said Jimmy.

“Anyone can take part – they don’t have to dress up and they can be sponsored for a charity of their own choice if they want.

“This will be my seventh year organising the dook, and we’ve raised over £20,000 for various charities over that time.

“People are always very generous and we hope that will continue.”

Anyone who would like to take part can collect sponsor forms from Kirkcaldy Rugby Club during its opening hours, email: jimmyb69@hotmail.co.uk or call 07792 193564.

Kinghorn will also hold its annual Loony Dook at 11am on the beach in front of the lifeboat station, with funds raised for the RNLI.

The event has been increasing in size every year since it started up seven years ago.