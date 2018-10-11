Kirkcaldy M&S staff were told to ignore closure rumours two weeks ago

Staff at M&S have revealed they were told by bosses to ignore closure rumours hanging over the Kirkcaldy - and then found it is is shutting down.

The Press understands workers were informed within the last fortnight “not to listen to rumours” about the store’s future.

Marks and Spencer Kirkcaldy. On High Street since 1938 - announced on October 10, 2018 that it would be closing in 2019.

One source said: ”We were told a week or two ago it was not closing and we were not to listen to rumours.

“We’d also be the first to know.”

The recent announcement M&S was closing its store in Falkirk did set some alarm bells ringing among staff, but, with that re-assurance, they said the closure announcement on Thursday came “out of the blue.’’

READ MORE M&S confirm Kirkcaldy store will close

Managers were summoned to an early morning briefing yesterday before the news was broken to shop floor staff.

No redundancy packages were offered and everyone was told they’d have a job after the store shut, with the prospect of transferring to M&S in Dunfermline, the foodhall at Fife Retail Park, Kirkcaldy, or the new outlet in Glenrothes due to open as soon as the Kirkcaldy store shuts.

No date has been set for it to close but M&S confirmed it would be early next year.

One source suggested it may happen in February.

M&S recently celebrated its 80th anniversary in the town’s High Street and underwent a major refit in 2014.