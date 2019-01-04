Kirkcaldy man confirmed as victim of Hogmanay crash on Standing Stane Road

Police have confirmed the name of the man who died following a collision on the Standing Stane road on Hogmanay.

He has been named as Ryan Leigh Dorrill from Kirkcaldy.

The 25-year-old sustained serious injuries when his Vauxhall Astra left the carriageway on the A915, just east of the Checkbar junction, at around 10am on Monday and collided with a tree.

Inquiries into the full circumstances of the incident are continuing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Related news: Call to cut speed on Standing Stane Road after third death

Sergeant Stephen Quinn from Fife’s Road Policing said: “Tragically, this collision resulted in the death of a young man and our thoughts are with Ryan’s family.

“We will continue to offer any support we can and at the request of the family, we are asking that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.

“As part of our inquiries we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in contact with Ryan during the evening of Sunday, December 30 leading into the morning of December 31.

“Likewise we’d urge anyone who may have seen a silver Vauxhall Astra in the area of the Standing Stane Road during those hours to also contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Fife via 101 and quote incident number 832 of December 31, 2018.